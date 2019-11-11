Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of ONTO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 404,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,042. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

