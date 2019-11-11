Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 985 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.39. 2,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,542. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $284,306.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,163,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $2,720,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,207,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,396 shares of company stock worth $10,723,322 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

