Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.87. 1,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,482. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.