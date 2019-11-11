Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $608,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,635.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 266,149 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGBN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.22. 544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,219. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $104,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,720.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

