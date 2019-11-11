Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 550.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,820,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079,523 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,765,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 436,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,391 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 1.68.

ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $46.00 target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 56,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,792,824.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,332,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,104 shares of company stock worth $10,783,025 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

