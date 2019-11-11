Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 140,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWLD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.63. 19,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

