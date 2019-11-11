Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $429,000 Stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.84. 9,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,603. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -603.71, a P/E/G ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.18. Mimecast Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $247,102.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $6,427,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,052,465.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,572 shares of company stock valued at $13,863,674 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

