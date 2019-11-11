Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 423 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of DY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,870. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $75.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.82 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

