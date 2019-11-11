Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Nutanix by 8,992.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 986.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 31.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,428.6% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 62.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $156,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,497.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $523,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,951 shares of company stock valued at $933,541. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Maxim Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.82. 15,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 172.43%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

