Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $383,000 Position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Carvana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Carvana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Carvana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Carvana by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Carvana by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA stock traded down $3.32 on Monday, reaching $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,685. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 10,700 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $904,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,759.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,202,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,042.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $6,890,327. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.