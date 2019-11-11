OracleChain Market Capitalization Tops $778,309.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. OracleChain has a market cap of $778,309.00 and $12,088.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OracleChain launched on June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain.

OracleChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

