Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OSK. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight Capital upgraded Osisko Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Beacon Securities upgraded Osisko Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.32.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

OSK stock remained flat at $C$2.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,542. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.19 and a 52 week high of C$3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.58 million and a PE ratio of -10.65.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Wares acquired 40,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,534,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,573,063.30. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,000,500. In the last quarter, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,300 and sold 405,000 shares valued at $1,395,955.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.