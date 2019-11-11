Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OUT. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.48.

NYSE OUT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,299,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 52.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,805,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 961,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 212.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after purchasing an additional 952,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 101.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,678,000 after purchasing an additional 812,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 701.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 818,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 716,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

