Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Issues Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $80.93 million for the quarter.

OSG opened at $1.78 on Monday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

