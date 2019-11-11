Oxycoin (OXY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $77,606.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00039748 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.