Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $510.50

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 510.50 ($6.67) and last traded at GBX 509.50 ($6.66), with a volume of 292737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505.50 ($6.61).

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paragon Banking Group to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 445 ($5.81) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 532.83 ($6.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 488.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 451.65.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.92), for a total value of £113,250 ($147,981.18).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

