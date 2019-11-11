Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,342 Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 596.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of PXH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,523. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.