Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Weis Markets by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,951 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 91,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMK traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $39.28. 863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

