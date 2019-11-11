Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,927,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,630,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,717,000 after acquiring an additional 423,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,869,000 after purchasing an additional 154,619 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,008,000 after purchasing an additional 266,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,090,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,193,000 after purchasing an additional 127,157 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.83. 158,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $157.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average is $136.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

