Parallel Advisors LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,712. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.