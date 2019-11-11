Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,412 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.43. 1,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The bank reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.97%.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

