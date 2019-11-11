Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 54.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,227,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after acquiring an additional 433,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 816.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,353 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 234.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 409,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,558,000 after purchasing an additional 286,959 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 75.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 441,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,993,000 after purchasing an additional 190,090 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 18.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,137,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other MAXIMUS news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $77,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $502,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,496 shares of company stock worth $4,398,575. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.