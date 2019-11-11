Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,477. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40.

