PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to Issue $0.52 Dividend

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Logistics news, Director Karen Berriman Davis bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,732 shares in the company, valued at $348,256.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $137,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of PBF Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

