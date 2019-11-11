Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective boosted by Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.10.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,005. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,145.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $325,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,567.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,538 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

