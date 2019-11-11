Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.76

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 25312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.95%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 240,146 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 908,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.