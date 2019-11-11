Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Short Interest Update

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Pope Resources stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pope Resources has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POPE. TheStreet upgraded Pope Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Pope Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pope Resources stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.53% of Pope Resources worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

