Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APTS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 237,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 64.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,512 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 154,877 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,090,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

