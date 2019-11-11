Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 24,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN traded down $15.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,770.88. The company had a trading volume of 146,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,759.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,840.01. The company has a market cap of $893.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,400.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

