Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American International Group by 62.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,710,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,949,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,620,325,000 after acquiring an additional 451,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,218,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,563,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $485,778,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 598,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,101. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

