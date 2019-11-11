Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $26.28. 189,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,176. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn bought 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Insiders bought 29,368 shares of company stock worth $838,567 in the last 90 days.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

