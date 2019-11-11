Principle Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,957 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,107,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 556.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.07. 235,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,937. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.