ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 43.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 178,227 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 6.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 15.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $24.12.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.