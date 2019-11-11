PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,136,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,060,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PVH by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,681,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $529,929,000 after acquiring an additional 383,485 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,001,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,721,000 after acquiring an additional 627,188 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,571,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.07. 16,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,702. PVH Corp has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $100.00 price target on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PVH from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

