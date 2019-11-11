Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Reduced by Analyst

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $7.90 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $431.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 4.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

