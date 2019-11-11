Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

TAST stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.50. 48,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $342.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Sloane acquired 13,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $89,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Creative Planning raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

