Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Gap Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GAP in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GAP’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

GPS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.79. 363,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. GAP has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in GAP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in GAP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in GAP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in GAP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

