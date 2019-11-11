qiibee Price Hits $0.0009 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. qiibee has a market cap of $433,867.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. In the last week, qiibee has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00229698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.01511865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00127089 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,028,389 tokens. qiibee's official message board is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee's official website is qiibee.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

