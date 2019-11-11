Quarterhill Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quarterhill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QTRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Quarterhill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.61. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Quarterhill by 382.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quarterhill by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,740,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 61,476 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quarterhill in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quarterhill by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.