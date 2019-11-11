Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,740 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 120,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $101.01. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

