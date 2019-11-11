QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Up to $15.31

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $15.31. QuinStreet shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 25,957 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $19.00 price objective on QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.92 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $409,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,887.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 83.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth $84,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

