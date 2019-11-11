QuoteMedia (QMCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

QuoteMedia stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. 46,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,858. QuoteMedia has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of QuoteMedia in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

