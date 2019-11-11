Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.56. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 201,959 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Rambler Metals and Mining in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $21.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46.

Rambler Metals and Mining

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

