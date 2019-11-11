Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of RNDB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,068. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 million, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 1.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Randolph Bancorp worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

