Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Update

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 207,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $91,193,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $43,505,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $40,719,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $30,155,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $26,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. 9,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,661. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.