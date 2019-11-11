Raymond James Raises Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $47.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 1,077,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.