Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.70.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 511,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,596. The stock has a market cap of $777.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.91 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.77.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$218.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.00 million. Research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.