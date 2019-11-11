Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

Red Moon Resources Inc (CVE:RMK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 94804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Red Moon Resources Company Profile (CVE:RMK)

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 922 claims in the Bay St.

