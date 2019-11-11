Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $382.60

Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.60 and traded as high as $385.00. Renew shares last traded at $380.00, with a volume of 51,638 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNWH shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Renew in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $286.25 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 381.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 397.82.

In related news, insider Sean Wyndham-Quin bought 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 367 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £10,000.75 ($13,067.75).

Renew Company Profile (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

