REPO (REPO) Trading 33.9% Lower This Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. REPO has a total market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $5,059.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO token can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00231863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01513311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00130125 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

